Posted: Oct 29, 2025 10:00 AMUpdated: Oct 29, 2025 10:00 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Arvest Foundation recently announced a $5,000 donation to Caney Valley Elementary. The funds will be used to upgrade playground equipment.

Arvest Wealth Management local trust manager Brandy Robles and Arvest commercial lender Dana May presented the check to Caney Valley Elementary principal Kelli Longan.

“It is our pleasure to present this donation on behalf of the Arvest Foundation,” Robles said. “The playground is vital to kids' development in elementary school, and we are happy that Caney Valley students will benefit from the playground updates.”

Caney Valley Schools exists to provide a safe and positive learning environment where all students are prepared with knowledge and skills to be productive, life-ready citizens.

“We are grateful to the Arvest Foundation for their generous donation toward our playground upgrades,” Longan said. “This support helps us provide a safe and engaging space for our students.”