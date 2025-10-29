News
Posted: Oct 29, 2025 10:02 AMUpdated: Oct 29, 2025 10:11 AM
Spooky Night in Dewey and Haunted Dewey Hotel for Kids
Tom Davis
Your family is invited to Spooky Night in Dewey and the Haunted Dewey Hotel for Kids on Friday, October 31, from 6-8pm, at the Dewey Hotel Museum.
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Joe Spears with the Dewey Hotel said the "ghosts" are friendly and not scarey and the the tour moves quickly with a little bit of history and a whole lot of fun. You wil see old time ghosts in the hotel including the friendly ghost of Tom Mix.
Yes, there will be candy!
Tickets are one dollar for everyone.
