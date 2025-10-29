Posted: Oct 29, 2025 2:57 PMUpdated: Oct 29, 2025 2:57 PM

Ty Loftis

The Sean Valencia Memorial Wild Horse Racing Shootout is coming to the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska this weekend. Valencia is a native of Pawhuska who died in a head-on collision in 2021 and friends have put on the event to remember his life every year since.

Valencia's mother, Gay Kendrick, said Valencia was well-liked and his teammates never thought twice about finding a way to honor him.

Kendrick said Valencia was the baby of the family and he also left behind two kids following the tragic collision. That is why funds from this event go toward assisting them in the future.

This is the fifth year they have held the wild horse racing event, but the first time it has been held in Valencia's hometown of Pawhuska. Kendrick hopes to see a good turnout.

Saturday's wild horse racing shootout begins at 8 p.m. at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska. Admission is $15. Kids six and under get in free.