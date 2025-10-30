Posted: Oct 30, 2025 2:06 AMUpdated: Oct 30, 2025 4:54 AM

Tom Davis

Two people were injured Wednesday when a wrong-way driver struck a commercial vehicle on US-75 in Washington County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Investigators say a 69-year-old Ochelata man was traveling south in the northbound lanes near County Road W 3000 when he hit a truck making a U-turn in the median crossover about 0.2 miles south of the intersection. Both vehicles came to rest after the impact.

The truck driver, a 32-year-old man from Anna, Texas, was also hurt. Both drivers were wearing seat belts. No fatalities were reported, and next of kin had not yet been notified. The crash remains under investigation.