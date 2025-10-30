Posted: Oct 30, 2025 2:49 AMUpdated: Oct 30, 2025 2:50 AM

Tom Davis

As some Bartlesville residents prepare for a loss of SNAP benefits in November, local food pantries are coordinating efforts to ensure families have access to meals throughout the holiday season. Several agencies have announced updated distribution schedules and holiday closures, while continuing to accept food donations and volunteers.

According to a Facebook post from The Salvation Army in Bartlesville, City Compassion, Concern, the Delaware Tribe, Mary Martha Outreach, and the Salvation Army remain the primary providers. Most locations serve Washington, Osage, and Nowata counties, with the Delaware Tribe pantry serving tribal members only. Each site continues operating regular weekly food distribution hours, though visits are generally limited to once per week or once per month depending on the agency.

Holiday closures vary but generally include Thanksgiving week and Christmas week. For example, City Compassion and Concern will close Nov. 24–28 for Thanksgiving and Dec. 22–Jan. 2 for Christmas. The Salvation Army will close Nov. 24–28 for Thanksgiving, while Mary Martha Outreach will close Nov. 26–28 and from Dec. 22–Jan. 2.

Residents seeking assistance are encouraged to check pantry websites for documentation requirements and updates. All sites report ongoing need for food donations and volunteers.

