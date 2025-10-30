Posted: Oct 30, 2025 11:03 AMUpdated: Oct 30, 2025 11:03 AM

Tom Davis

Arvest Bank is offering assistance to customers impacted by the government shutdown.

Through the Arvest Assist program, which was launched after the 2018-2019 government shutdown, Arvest customers experiencing a paycheck disruption may receive accommodations depending on their circumstances. The bank is also offering a Disaster Relief Loan Program aimed at helping customers impacted by the shutdown. The program, offered through Nov. 21, is specifically designed to provide qualified customers quick access to funds.

“We understand that many Americans are facing uncertainty and hardship during the government shutdown,” said Whitney Doolin, sales manager with Arvest Bank - Bartlesville. “As a community-focused bank, our mission has always been about helping others succeed and thrive. Our hope is that this assistance will give customers some relief and peace of mind.”

For the Disaster Relief Loan Program, call (888) 812-7407, Monday through Friday, between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. CT. Customers seeking assistance due to paycheck disruptions should contact their local bank or visit arvest.com/assistance for more information.