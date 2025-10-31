News
2nd Annual BAA 6x6 Fundraiser Event
Tom Davis
On Saturday, November 8, Bartlesville’s art enthusiasts will come together for the Bartlesville Art Association’s second annual 6"x 6" fundraiser. It is a unique event designed to make art accessible, affordable, and fun. Hosted at the local Cooper and Mill, the event promises an eclectic mix of artwork, refreshments, and community spirit
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Fred Cook with the Bartlesville Art Association said this creative fundraising concept, 6x6, stems from the art itself: all pieces are 6x6 inches in size and priced at $66. Phillips 66, a community-oriented local sponsor, contributed to launching the event, making it an especially fitting nod to Bartlesville’s ties with the brand.
The event is Saturday, November 8, 3pm to 8pm at Cooper and Mill in Bartlesville and it aims to open doors for everyone in the community to explore, purchase, and enjoy original art.
