Posted: Oct 31, 2025 8:52 AMUpdated: Oct 31, 2025 8:52 AM

Tom Davis

On Saturday, November 8, Bartlesville’s art enthusiasts will come together for the Bartlesville Art Association’s second annual 6"x 6" fundraiser. It is a unique event designed to make art accessible, affordable, and fun. Hosted at the local Cooper and Mill, the event promises an eclectic mix of artwork, refreshments, and community spirit

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Fred Cook with the Bartlesville Art Association said this creative fundraising concept, 6x6, stems from the art itself: all pieces are 6x6 inches in size and priced at $66. Phillips 66, a community-oriented local sponsor, contributed to launching the event, making it an especially fitting nod to Bartlesville’s ties with the brand.