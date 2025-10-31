Posted: Oct 31, 2025 9:46 AMUpdated: Oct 31, 2025 9:47 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville City Council has a busy agenda for their first meeting of November on Monday evening.

The council will hear an update for the Unsheltered Homeless Task Force after the Helping Organizations Summit that was held on Oct. 22. The council will also receive a presentation from Water Utilities Director Terry Lauritsen about the July 2025 boil water order that was issued by the state for only one full day.

Additionally, the City Council will hear a status update on the contentious contract negotiations between the city and the firefighters union for the current fiscal year.

The council will also discuss and take possible action on the city government taking a direct management role for the Bartlesville Redevelopment Trust Authority. Two Tax Increment Financing Districts in the downtown area have expired, but there are still approximately $4 million to administer for projects and Chris Wilson, the executive director of the BRTA, will be retiring at the end of the year.

As such, there will also be discussion on a resolution to amend the redevelopment plan for the downtown district.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the Council Chambers at Bartlesville City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone Ave.