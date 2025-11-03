Posted: Nov 03, 2025 4:04 AMUpdated: Nov 03, 2025 4:04 AM

Tom Davis

You could win thousands of dollars in cash and merchandise with KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KPGM's 2025 Green Country Christmas!

Your Green Country Christmas tickets are now available at participating LOCAL businesses as you "Shop at Home for the Holidays" with Bartlesville Radio.

Our Major Prize Drawing isn't until Thursday, December 18, but you can start winning daily prizes starting on Monday, November 17. The more tickets you have, the greater the chance you will be a winner!

You can get a free ticket just by visiting a participating local sponsor and get even more tickets with each ten dollars you spend with that business.

Remember that when you shop locally, your tax money stays locally to fund our roads, schools and essential community services.