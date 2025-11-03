Posted: Nov 03, 2025 5:11 AMUpdated: Nov 03, 2025 5:11 AM

Chase Almy

The Dewey City Council will meet Monday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m. to consider bids and final approval for issuing $1.46 million in General Obligation Bonds to support city projects authorized by voters earlier this year. The meeting will be held in the Council Chambers at Dewey City Hall, 411 E. Don Tyler.

The council will receive and vote on bids for the Series 2025 bonds, awarding the sale to the lowest qualified bidder or rejecting all bids. Following that, members will review and possibly approve Ordinance No. 2025-1616, which outlines the terms of the bond issue — including the bond form, registration, repayment plan, and annual tax levy to cover principal and interest.

If approved, the ordinance will also include an emergency clause, allowing immediate enactment. The measure further designates the bonds as qualified tax-exempt obligations and authorizes city officials to execute related financial documents.

Other agenda items include approving minutes from the Oct. 20 meeting, payment of city claims, and a period for citizens’ input. Residents may speak for up to three minutes on non-agenda topics, though no formal action will be taken at that time.