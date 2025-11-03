Posted: Nov 03, 2025 9:32 AMUpdated: Nov 03, 2025 9:37 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville Bruin Brigade’s competitive marching season came to a close Saturday during the Oklahoma Bandmasters Association Class 6AI and Class 6AII State Championship at Tiger Memorial Stadium in Broken Arrow.

The Brigade placed fourth in Class 6AII, but fell just short of advancing to the finals competition of 12 bands from both classes. Only two 6AII bands, Southmoore and Choctaw, made the cut for finals against 10 6AI groups.

Bartlesville’s competitive season began on Sept. 20, where they were named Grand Champions of the Broken Arrow Invitational. The Brigade traveled to Flagstaff, Ariz. on Sept. 27 for a Bands of America Regional Championship, where they placed first in their class and were a finalist band for the first time in the program’s history.

The Bruin Brigade also competed on Oct. 11at Renegade Review in Tulsa, where they placed eighth in their class, and at the OSSAA East Regional on Oct. 29 in Muskogee, where the band received superior ratings.

The Brigade will host a special fan appreciation performance of their 2025 production, “Nightfall,” at 7 p.m. Monday at Custer Stadium. The farewell performance is free for all to attend.