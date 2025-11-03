Posted: Nov 03, 2025 9:33 AMUpdated: Nov 03, 2025 9:33 AM

Tom Davis

You are invited to a community bonfire Saturday, November 8, from 4:30pm to 8:30pm at reNew Church at 1611 N. Osage in Dewey.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Rev. Gene Hewitt invited everyone to the free event with hotdogs, beverages, games, giveaways and worship. Rev. Hewitt said, "You could win a 60-inch Visio Smart TV, an AR 15, or one of several gift cards without having to purchase a ticket or anything."