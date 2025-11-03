Posted: Nov 03, 2025 9:44 AMUpdated: Nov 03, 2025 9:44 AM

Nathan Thompson & Sheri Garris

A Sedan, Kan. man is dead following a collision with a semi-truck in Chautauqua County.

68-year-old Floyd Hull died Saturday following a collision with a tractor trailer at the intersection of U.S. Highway 166 and State Highway 99 just south of Sedan. Hull was traveling southbound on Highway 99 when he failed to yield at the intersection. His 2001 Chevy Silverado was struck by a Peterbilt semi driven by 57-year-old Gregory Hopper of Myrtle, Mo.

Hopper was not injured in the crash.