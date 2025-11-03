Posted: Nov 03, 2025 1:35 PMUpdated: Nov 03, 2025 1:35 PM

Ty Loftis

During Monday's Osage County Commissioners meeting, the Board got some disappointing news from Dalton Higgins with Higgins Construction. The State Fire Marshal's Office conducted tests at the annex building and those tests didn't go according to plan. Higgins explains what went wrong and what is being done to remedy the problem.

Higgins said there were a few other minor issues that have since been taken care of. He said the biggest challenge now is getting back on the list for the state fire marshal to pay Osage County another visit.

This setback shouldn't delay work on phase one of the courthouse project.