Posted: Nov 04, 2025 5:41 AMUpdated: Nov 04, 2025 5:41 AM

Chase Almy

The Madd Market is set to take over Unity Square on November 8, offering a full day of shopping, food, music, and entertainment for the whole community. From 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM, attendees can explore vendor booths, enjoy local food trucks, and meet a real Madd Hatter for photos and a playful tea party experience.

In addition to shopping and mingling, the event features contests including a BBQ rib cook-off and a homemade pie competition, with prizes awarded to the winners. Organizers are encouraging families and friends to join for an afternoon and evening of fun, food, and community connection.

Unity Square, located at 300 SE Adams Blvd in Bartlesville, will host the festivities. For more information or questions about the event, contact Shelby Park at shelbyp654@gmail.com