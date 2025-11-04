Posted: Nov 04, 2025 6:03 AMUpdated: Nov 04, 2025 6:03 AM

Chase Almy

Bartlesville residents are invited to attend Celebrate Giving, presented by the Kiwanis, on Wednesday, November 6, 2025, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Washington Park Mall, 2350 Washington Blvd. The free community event will recognize local nonprofits for their impactful work, offering attendees the chance to help organizations compete for cash prizes through their participation.

Attendees can browse a variety of vendor booths while starting their holiday shopping with unique gifts and goodies. Guest judges will evaluate booths for creativity, and a “Best BFF” (Bartlesville Fan Favorite) container decoration award will also be presented, encouraging community engagement and friendly competition.

Organizers are promoting Celebrate Giving as a “Party with a Purpose,” combining philanthropy and festive fun. The event is free and open to the public, giving families, friends, and shoppers the opportunity to support local nonprofits while enjoying an evening of community celebration.