Posted: Nov 04, 2025 7:28 AMUpdated: Nov 04, 2025 7:28 AM

Chase Almy

The Electronic Synergy Foundation will host a free electronics recycling event on Saturday, November 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sooner Park Pool parking lot, 420 S.E. Adams Blvd, Bartlesville. The event invites individuals and businesses from Bartlesville and surrounding areas to safely recycle a wide variety of electronics at no cost.

Accepted items include computers, laptops, monitors, TVs, printers, scanners, office equipment, home entertainment systems, and phones of any age, condition, or quantity. While all recycling is free, cash donations are welcome to help cover the costs of processing larger items such as TVs and monitors. Prohibited items include appliances containing Freon, radioactive materials, biohazardous items, and light bulbs.

The Electronic Synergy Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, focuses on environmentally responsible electronics recycling, secure data destruction, and supporting charitable missions. ESF ensures that no e-waste is exported or sent to landfills. Businesses with large volumes of electronics can arrange a free weekday pickup by contacting ESF. More information is available at www.electronicsynergy.org.