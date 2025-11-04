Posted: Nov 04, 2025 9:25 AMUpdated: Nov 04, 2025 9:25 AM

Nathan Thompson

Bartlesville Regional United Way is organizing a two-week, urgent Food Drive to collect non-perishable food items now through Nov. 17. All donations will be distributed to local partner organizations that are meeting the needs of families and individuals impacted by these challenges.

Donations can be dropped off at the Bartlesville Regional United Way office, 415 E. Silas St., Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Most Needed Items: