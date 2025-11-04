News
Posted: Nov 04, 2025 9:32 AMUpdated: Nov 04, 2025 9:35 AM
Dancing with the Bartlesville Stars is Saturday Night
Tom Davis
You are invited to attend and vote in the 10th Annual Dancing with the Bartlesville Stars to benefit Paths to Independence on Saturday, November 8, at the Bartlesville Community Center from 6:00-9:30 p.m.
PTI brings its own version of the popular television show, “Dancing with the Stars,” to Bartlesville for the tenth season! See some of your friends and local celebrities compete in a dance-off under the lights at the Bartlesville Community Center.
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, contestants Cory Snelson & Matt Spence made their appeal to get your vote online for the constest. The judges will score the event on performance, but you can vote with your online donations to ensure your favorite contestant wins.
In the end, the big winner is Paths to Independence. Paths to Independence is a unique school in Bartlesville that is dedicated to providing educational and support services to children and adults with autism spectrum disorders and their families.
