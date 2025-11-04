Posted: Nov 04, 2025 10:13 AMUpdated: Nov 04, 2025 11:11 AM

Tom Davis

Appearing on KWON Radio's CITY MATTERS program, City Coucilor Tim Sherrick recapped Monday night's Bartlesville City Council meeting.

At issue is the upcoming retirement of BRTA's executive director Chris Wilson and the expiration of two Tax Increment Financing Districts in the downtown and approximately $4 million left to invest back into the districts.

Sherrick explained the jist of the MOU saying, "Some of the city officers will function as the executive director, as the treasurer, which actually is kind of a full circle now. When Mike Bailey was CFO, he was the treasurer of the BRTA at one time. So, this is kind of coming back around to the way things began, and it will help them to follow through the completion of projects until possible sunset."

The proposal must now agreed upon by the BRTA board.

As for the presentation by City Water Utillities Director Terry Lauritsen explaining last summer's one-day boil water order, Sherrick said, "Terry did a very fine job bringing that report forward. All of the different stations where they collect those samples for testing all over town, they test ten a week so that they are in compliance with doing 40 a month, and they discovered a couple of them that didn't have a 25-cent rubber cap on the spigots, so those have all now been replaced." He added, "What they believe happened was some kind of varmint got up in there and expired, and it was just at the one station, and that tainted a sample, because at the stations above and beneath, there was no sign of E. coli or coliform of any kind."

Sherrick credited Lauritsen for being very diligent in making sure that everything has been remediated that needed to be.

As for the recap of the Helping Organizations Summit that was presented by the Unsheltered Homelessness Task Force, Sherrick said, "The Helping Summit was at Tri-County Tech, and they presented a lot of information. There were a lot of organizations present that would like to work together, provide services, help to reduce redundancies, and so forth, and I would have to say I'm in favor of all those things."

Sherrick continued saying, "Bartlesville has a huge heart of compassion towards people, and I think that's something to be proud of. I think it's highly commendable. I don't, however, believe the government should have paid the administrative overhead for the creation of what amounts to a new charitable conglomerate." He added, "I know that nonprofits are not rife with money. They don't have all kinds of funding, but that's what we're trying to do, or what we should be trying to do, as councilmen, as individuals, and every civic organization where we belong, rallying support around these people who are out there, boots on the ground, doing the work, and I think if all of us had done a little more over time, perhaps it would not have been necessary for the funding to be allocated and appropriated for the task force like it has been."

Sherrick announced that he is holding a town hall that is open to everyone on November 15th at Tuxedo Church, 3503 Tuxedo Boulevard, in Bartlesville, in their Family Life Center.