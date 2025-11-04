News
Nowata County News
Posted: Nov 04, 2025 2:11 PMUpdated: Nov 04, 2025 2:12 PM
OKU Opens Survey During Superintendent Search
Brian McSweeney
Oklahoma Union School is pairing with the Oklahoma State School Boards Association (OSSBA) to search for a new superintendent.
Current Superintendent Brenda Taylor will step down at the end of the school year.
OKU and the OSSBA have opened a survey for the district and community to share their thoughts on the desired traits and qualities for a new superintendent.
The survey is anonymous and is done through ThoughtExchange.
The survey is open through Saturday, Nov. 15. Find the survey here.
« Back to News