Posted: Nov 04, 2025 2:11 PMUpdated: Nov 04, 2025 2:12 PM

Brian McSweeney

Oklahoma Union School is pairing with the Oklahoma State School Boards Association (OSSBA) to search for a new superintendent.

Current Superintendent Brenda Taylor will step down at the end of the school year.

OKU and the OSSBA have opened a survey for the district and community to share their thoughts on the desired traits and qualities for a new superintendent.

The survey is anonymous and is done through ThoughtExchange.

The survey is open through Saturday, Nov. 15. Find the survey here.