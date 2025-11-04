Posted: Nov 04, 2025 3:15 PMUpdated: Nov 04, 2025 3:15 PM

Brian McSweeney

The Bartlesville Splash Club received a $2,000 grant from the Arvest Foundation.

The Splash Club is in its 75th year of achieving excellence in competitive swimming while developing leadership and teamwork skills in a supportive environment. The funds from the Arvest Foundation will help grow the program in the community.

President of Arvest Bank’s Bartlesville Region David Nickel said, “The Bartlesville Splash Club has a rich history in our community, producing Olympic-caliber athletes while at the same time helping children and young adults gain confidence in swimming and in life…Bartlesville High School has achieved many state championships in swimming thanks to the training those student athletes gain with the Splash Club.”

Nickel and Branch Services Manager Tricia Richards presented the check to Bartlesville Splash Club Executive Director Chad Englehart and Board Vice President Kate Nix.