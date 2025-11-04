Posted: Nov 04, 2025 3:50 PMUpdated: Nov 04, 2025 3:50 PM

Ty Loftis

November's lunch and learn series returns to the Bartlesville Area History Museum on Friday and Dr. Michelle M. Martin will serve as the featured speaker. Martin will speak on Rev. John D. Bemo and his time in the late 1800s travelling to various churches in Indian Territory east of the Mississippi. Bemo travelled around telling his personal story of kidnapping, salvation and redemption.

Martin has a bachelor's, master's and doctorate degree in history. She has taught at the college level and also worked in the television and film industry as a researcher and field producer. Martin has also served as a museum director.

Friday's event begins at noon. The museum is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and is located on the fifth floor of city hall. Entry is free, but donations are appreciated. For more information, you can call 918-338-4290.