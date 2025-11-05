Posted: Nov 05, 2025 6:51 AMUpdated: Nov 05, 2025 6:51 AM

Chase Almy

The Knights of Columbus will host a Pancake Breakfast from 8:30 to 11 a.m. on Sunday, November 9, 2025, at St. John Church’s Father Lynch Hall. The community event will feature a hearty breakfast including pancakes, egg casserole, and bacon for $10 per ticket. Attendees can purchase tickets in advance by calling 918-766-6675 or buy them at the door.

All proceeds from the breakfast will benefit Young Scholars of Bartlesville, an organization that mentors and empowers students in their pursuit of college degrees. The program aims to provide educational guidance, resources, and encouragement to help students succeed academically and professionally.

Organizers encourage residents to attend, enjoy a delicious meal, and help make a positive impact on local students’ futures. The Knights of Columbus say the event offers both a great breakfast and a great cause supporting the next generation of Bartlesville scholars.