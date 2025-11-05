Posted: Nov 05, 2025 10:39 AMUpdated: Nov 06, 2025 7:23 AM

Evan Fahrbach

Bartlesville city dignitaries and the ownership group of a planned indoor pickleball facility broke ground for the project on Wednesday morning.

The owners, Shawn Barker, Kumar Krishnan and Brent Taylor, along with others, broke ground on the facility, Aught2 Pickleball, which is on the east side of Madison just south of Adams Road in Bartlesville.

Barker says the timing is finally right to start up the venture.

According to their website, Aught2 is a planned indoor pickleball facility that features six courts and will be for players of all skill levels.

City Manager Mike Bailey praised Krishnan for continuing to plug the sport in the city.

The group hopes the building will be erected in the next couple of months, with an opening date in mid-March to April.

As for the name, Barker says you Aught2 play pickleball.