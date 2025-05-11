Posted: Nov 05, 2025 1:44 PMUpdated: Nov 05, 2025 1:46 PM

Brian McSweeney

The Arvest Foundation announced Wednesday a $2,500 contribution to Special Olympics Oklahoma.

The funds will support the upcoming Special Olympics by providing support to program initiatives such as the annual summer and winter games and soccer tournament. The programs provide for over 10,000 athletes.

Arvest Loan Manager Jay Dyer and Commercial Lender Taylor Walker presented the check to Chief Operating Officer of Special Olympics Oklahoma Derek Cain.

Dyer said, “It is an honor to present this donation on behalf of the Arvest Foundation…Special Olympics Oklahoma provides amazing opportunities across the state, including right here in Bartlesville.”

Cain said, “We cannot thank the Arvest Foundation enough for its continued support of our programs…We serve over 10,000 Special Olympics athletes and Unified partners in Oklahoma, including over 700 in our Grand Area around Bartlesville.”