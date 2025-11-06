Posted: Nov 06, 2025 5:39 AMUpdated: Nov 06, 2025 5:39 AM

Chase Almy

Martha’s Task will celebrate the holiday season with its annual Holiday Open House on Nov. 12 and 13 at its downtown Bartlesville location, 718 S. Johnstone Ave. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, featuring handmade gifts, holiday treats and an opportunity to visit with friends and community members.

Executive Director Laura Walton said the open house will showcase the craftsmanship of Martha’s Task seamstresses, who have created a variety of seasonal items including aprons, hot pads, microwave bowls and gift bags. “We are so excited to welcome shoppers to this fun annual event where we get to showcase the work of our talented clients and visit with friends,” Walton said.

The open house coincides with Martha’s Task’s 25th year serving the Bartlesville community. The nonprofit organization works to alleviate poverty by providing job training programs that teach low-income women to sew and sell their handmade goods. Through the program, participants earn wages while learning sewing skills and keep 100 percent of the profits from the items they sell.

In addition to training programs, Martha’s Task offers emergency assistance, allowing women in need to earn immediate cash by crafting special items during a three-hour work session. The organization also relies on community donations of fabric, sewing notions and supplies, turning recycled materials into creative opportunities for women to support themselves and their families.

For more information, call 918-336-8275, visit www.marthastask.com, or follow Martha’s Task on social media.