Posted: Nov 06, 2025 2:43 PMUpdated: Nov 06, 2025 2:43 PM

Nathan Thompson

The City of Bartlesville invites residents and community stakeholders to attend an open house to share their ideas on ways to improve the city’s development code, including the zoning and subdivision regulations.

The come-and-go event will be held from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Nov. 10 at The Center, 350 SE Adams Blvd. The evening will begin with a brief introduction and presentation by the city’s planning consultant, Freese and Nichols Inc., who will provide some background and a summary of the upcoming code update effort.

Following the presentation, attendees will have the opportunity to visit and engage with the consultant, city staff and interactive exhibits designed to gather public input on how Bartlesville's development regulations can better support quality growth, housing and community character.

According to city officials, feedback collected at the open house will help guide a fundamental re-drafting of Bartlesville's zoning and subdivision regulations, which will be presented to City Council for consideration and adoption next year. The assessment and re-drafting of the development regulations are action items listed in the city’s recently adopted Comprehensive Plan, Endeavor 2045.