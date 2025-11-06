Posted: Nov 06, 2025 2:48 PMUpdated: Nov 06, 2025 2:48 PM

Nathan Thompson

Young Scholars of Bartlesville will get a boost in support thanks to a $5,000 donation from the Arvest Foundation.

The funds from the contribution will support Young Scholars of Bartlesville's mission to mentor and empower students to earn college degrees. Specifically, the grant will help cover the costs of college visit expenses, workshop materials, and STEAM opportunities.

Young Scholars of Bartlesville supports Bartlesville Public School students through mentoring and programming. After high school graduation, students work toward obtaining their college degrees at various universities within the state with the help of scholarships from Young Scholars of Bartlesville. The students continue to receive mentoring and support throughout their college careers.

Arvest marketing manager Stevie Williams presented the check to Young Scholars executive director Dionna Cameron and administrative assistant Addison Hunter