Posted: Nov 06, 2025 5:46 PMUpdated: Nov 06, 2025 5:46 PM
Pawhuska's Corlin Cass Named Patriot Auto October Student of the Month
Nathan Thompson
Pawhuska High School Senior Corlin Cass has been named a Patriot Auto Student of the Month for October, presented by Truity Credit Union and Bartlesville Radio.
Corlin is a three-sport athlete in football, wrestling and baseball, while also being an active member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Cass says he strives to set an example for his teammates and classmates alike.
Outside of school, Corlin takes pride in his Osage Nation heritage, participating each June in the ceremonial dances—a tradition he says keeps his culture “alive and thriving.” He also attends City Church in Pawhuska.
Corlin plans to attend college, where he hopes to continue wrestling while pursuing a degree —possibly in physical therapy, chiropractic studies or business management.
Corlin says it is an honor to be named a Patriot Auto Student of the Month.
The Patriot Auto Student of the Month award, presented by Truity Credit Union and Bartlesville Radio, recognizes outstanding high school students in the local area. Students are selected each month and honored at an annual "Night of Scholars and Champions" event, where scholarships are awarded and the Student of the Year is named, receiving a brand new car from Patriot Auto.
