Posted: Nov 06, 2025 5:46 PMUpdated: Nov 06, 2025 5:46 PM

Nathan Thompson

Pawhuska High School Senior Corlin Cass has been named a Patriot Auto Student of the Month for October, presented by Truity Credit Union and Bartlesville Radio.

Corlin is a three-sport athlete in football, wrestling and baseball, while also being an active member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Cass says he strives to set an example for his teammates and classmates alike

Outside of school, Corlin takes pride in his Osage Nation heritage, participating each June in the ceremonial dances—a tradition he says keeps his culture “alive and thriving.” He also attends City Church in Pawhuska.

Corlin plans to attend college, where he hopes to continue wrestling while pursuing a degree —possibly in physical therapy, chiropractic studies or business management.

Corlin says it is an honor to be named a Patriot Auto Student of the Month