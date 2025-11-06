Posted: Nov 06, 2025 6:06 PMUpdated: Nov 06, 2025 6:06 PM

Nathan Thompson

Bartlesville High School Senior Jackson Boudreaux has been named a Patriot Auto Student of the Month for October, presented by Truity Credit Union and Bartlesville Radio.

Jackson is involved in numerous activities at BHS, including National Honor Society, Student Council the Interact Club and captain of the cross-country team. He is involved with the Bartlesville Young Scholars program, K-LIFE and Boys and Girls Club as a tutor and mentor

After graduation, Jackson plans to attend Oklahoma State University, majoring in electrical engineering. He hopes to earn a scholarship that would allow him to pursue a master’s degree in philosophy at Cambridge University, followed by a law degree in the United States.

Jackson says it is an honor to be named a Patriot Auto Student of the Month