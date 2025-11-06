Posted: Nov 06, 2025 6:24 PMUpdated: Nov 06, 2025 6:24 PM

Nathan Thompson

Wesleyan Christian High School Senior Timothy Wisdom has been named the ConocoPhillips October STEM Student of the Month.

Timothy’s relationship with science didn’t start out smoothly. He said that before transferring to Wesleyan, he “really hated” science and technology. But after entering Ms. Conrad’s class —Wesleyan’s longtime science teacher — everything changed

Outside the classroom, Timothy is involved in National Honor Society, basketball, golf and mentoring younger students. He plans to attend Oklahoma Wesleyan University next fall to study theology and prepare for a career in ministry. He said his faith and love of science compliment each other more than they conflict.

“Ms. Conrad helped me see how God, in his perfect plan, made the chaos simple,” Timothy says. “It’s hard to explain, but it shows how science and faith can work together.”

Timothy says it is an honor to be named a ConocoPhillips STEM Student of the Month