Posted: Nov 07, 2025 3:24 AMUpdated: Nov 07, 2025 3:27 AM

Tom Davis

You are invited to attend the Nowata Veterans Day Parade and Car Show on Saturday, November 8th, at 11:00 AM.

The Parade Line-up starts at 9:30 AM on South Pine Street. The Car Show, sponsored by Stumpff Funeral Home and Crematory follows immediately after the parade.

There will be food trucks and popcorn available, and you'll see local businesses participating in the parade. Prizes will be given out at the car show.