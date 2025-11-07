Posted: Nov 07, 2025 9:19 AMUpdated: Nov 07, 2025 9:19 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners have a lengthy agenda for their Monday morning meeting.

According to the published agenda, the commissioners will discuss and possibly approve two contracts — one for snow removal services and the other for the construction of the Twin Bridges on County Road 3500.

The commissioners will also address a service agreement for the sheriff’s office and several reports from multiple county agencies.

An executive session is scheduled for the end of the meeting to discuss a pending legal case against Washington County.

Monday’s meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Ave., in downtown Bartlesville. The meeting is open to the public, with the exception of the executive session.