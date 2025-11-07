Posted: Nov 07, 2025 9:26 AMUpdated: Nov 07, 2025 9:27 AM

Tom Davis

An ensemble of local actors will bring the golden age of American stage and screen to life in The Old Long Ago, a theatrical performance directed by Shelby Brammer, featuring scenes and dialogue from beloved film and theater classics of the 1930s and 1940s.

Performances will take place November 20, 21, and 22 at 7:30 p.m. on the third floor of The Refinery, located in the historic 1910 Johnstone-Sare Building (above Hideaway Pizza) in downtown Bartlesville. Doors open at 7:00 p.m.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Shelby Brammer said, "The one-hour production is composed of vignettes from both charming comedies and compelling dramas—works that, according to Brammer, “helped get our country through difficult times, and still very much speak to us today."

The talented cast includes:

Violet Holler, Greg Williams, Sidney Brammer, Leasha Ryan, Alan Gentges, Joanie Elmore, Wes Martin, Adam Molloy, Andrew Miller, Jason Elmore, and Donn McCallister.