Posted: Nov 07, 2025 1:40 PMUpdated: Nov 07, 2025 1:40 PM

Brian McSweeney

An Ochelata man is facing a felony charge after allegedly stealing money from an elderly person.

46-year-old Cory Veley was charged on Friday with exploitation of an elderly person.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Veley and another suspect, allegedly identified as Valarie Kay Reynolds, allegedly made fraudulent purchases using the victim’s electronic benefit transfer (EBT) account. Between August 2023 and March 2024, Reynolds and Veley allegedly spent $544.24. The purchases were allegedly made at various Dollar Generals and convenience stores in Washington County.

Veley will appear in court again on Nov. 21 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $15,000.