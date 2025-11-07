Posted: Nov 07, 2025 1:44 PMUpdated: Nov 07, 2025 1:44 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly failing to appear for a court date.

22-year-old Alex McAdoo-Tempel was charged on Thursday with bail jumping.

According to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office, McAdoo-Tempel allegedly failed to appear for a court date in 2023 after posting a $500 bond. McAdoo-Tempel was charged in 2023 with public intoxication.

According to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office, McAdoo-Tempel allegedly did not turn himself in within 30 days, constituting a bail jumping charge.

McAdoo-Tempel will appear in court again on Jan. 9 at 9 a.m. He posted a $5,500 bond.