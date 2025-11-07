Posted: Nov 07, 2025 1:46 PMUpdated: Nov 07, 2025 1:46 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Broken Arrow man is facing felony charges after allegedly failing to make child support payments.

44-year-old Ronald Harvey was charged on Thursday with two counts of omitting to provide for a minor child.

According to Oklahoma Child Support Services, Harvey allegedly knowingly and unlawfully omitted to pay over $6,600 from April 2015 to August 2025 in child support payments. Harvey has allegedly not made any payments since June 2024.

Harvey will appear in court again on Dec. 19 at 9 a.m. He posted a $5,000 bond.