Posted: Nov 07, 2025 3:03 PMUpdated: Nov 07, 2025 3:14 PM

Nathan Thompson

A few tickets remain for Saturday evening's "Dancing With The Bartlesville Stars" at The Center, benefitting Paths to Independence.

Tickets are $100 for adults and $25 for students, with all proceeds going to the Bartlesville school that offers education and services for children and adults with autism spectrum disorders.

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE TICKETS

If you're unable to attend in person, you can watch a livestream of the show at KWONTV.com or on the Bartlesville Radio Apple TV app.

This year's dancing partners are: