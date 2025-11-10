Posted: Nov 10, 2025 10:11 AMUpdated: Nov 10, 2025 10:11 AM

Nathan Thompson

Bartlesville Radio is ringing in the holidays with a hometown tradition — the 2025 Green Country Christmas!

Now through Dec. 18, shoppers across Bartlesville and Dewey can support local businesses and win big — with thousands of dollars in prizes up for grabs.

Promotions Manager Tina Romine and Sales Manager Tami Brinkman joined us on Community Connection to talk about the event.

“When your kids’ teams need sponsors or your community needs support, it’s not Amazon you call — it’s your local businesses," Brinkman says. "Green Country Christmas helps keep those stores thriving during the holidays.”

Here’s how it works: visit any participating store with the Green Tree on the Door, pick up your free Green Country Christmas ticket, and for every $10 you spend, you’ll get another ticket.

Daily prize drawings begin next Monday (Nov. 17), with 10 winners each weekday on KWON, KYFM, KRIG and KPGM. Winners have three days to claim their prizes before they’re redrawn.

And when the promotion wraps up on Dec. 18, all the remaining prizes go into 12 grand prize packages.

Here are some of the big prizes this year:

$5,000 cash from Bartlesville Radio.

One $3,000 award, one $2,000 award and five $1,000 award in cash from Cherokee Casino Ramona.

Southwest Airlines tickets from Spears Travel.

A $1,000 shopping spree from Neal’s Home Store.

Plus, tires, furniture, gift cards and memberships from dozens of local sponsors.

“It’s a win-win — you get your Christmas shopping done, support local businesses and maybe win a big prize,” Romine says.

You can find a full list of participating businesses and prizes at bartlesvilleradio.com — just click Green Country Christmas on the right side of the page.