Posted: Nov 10, 2025 10:11 AMUpdated: Nov 10, 2025 10:11 AM

Chase Almy

The Washington County Board of Commissioners met Monday morning for its regular meeting, approving a full slate of routine contracts, reports, and agreements for the month of October. All agenda items were approved except for the proposed special session, which did not move forward.

The meeting opened with the Pledge of Allegiance and invocation before commissioners reviewed and approved the minutes from the Nov. 3 meeting. Among the items approved was a contract labor agreement with Mike Cole for snow removal services for the 2025–2026 fiscal year.

Commissioners also approved a contract and notice to proceed with Stronghand, LLC, for the construction of the 3500 Road Twin Bridges Replacement Project, submitted by Kellogg Engineering for District 3. Additional approvals included a Hobart Service Agreement for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, salary and benefits for the Election Board Secretary for October, and several departmental depository and financial reports from county offices including the Treasurer, Clerk, Assessor, and Sheriff’s Office.

The board approved extending Mike Cole for snow removal services.

The board also acknowledged a letter and check from Public Service Company of Oklahoma for participation in the PSO Peak Performers Program, along with other treasurer reports and a certificate of liability insurance from Garland/DBS, Inc.

At 10:00 a.m., commissioners entered executive session to discuss pending litigation involving the case Jeff Trevillion, as Special Administrator for the Estate of Louis Perales, Deceased v. Scott Owen, in His Official Capacity as Sheriff of Washington County, Oklahoma, et al. (Case No. 22-cv-473-JAR-MTS), filed in the Northern District of Oklahoma. Counsel participated telephonically. Following executive session, no action was publicly announced regarding the litigation.

The Washington County Board of Commissioners will reconvene for its next regular meeting on Monday, November 17, at 9:30 a.m. in Room 201 of the County Courthouse in Bartlesville.