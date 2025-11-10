Posted: Nov 10, 2025 3:10 PMUpdated: Nov 10, 2025 3:10 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville woman is facing a felony charge after allegedly operating someone else’s vehicle without permission.

22-year-old Madilynn Dixon was charged on Monday with unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Dixon was allegedly asleep in a vehicle at a car dealership when authorities arrived. Dixon allegedly admitted to authorities that she took the vehicle from the owner without permission. Dixon also allegedly admitted to possessing drug paraphernalia and CDS. Methamphetamine and marijuana were allegedly confiscated from the vehicle.

Dixon will appear in court again on Nov. 21 at 9 a.m. Her bond is set at $7,500.