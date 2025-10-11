Posted: Nov 11, 2025 6:01 AMUpdated: Nov 11, 2025 6:01 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Arvest Foundation recently announced a $6,000 donation to Elder Care, whose mission is to ensure mature adults live happy, healthy, independent lives.

Arvest Wealth Management senior trust officer Aaron Tesavis and Arvest Bank marketing manager Stevie Williams presented the check to Elder Care executive director Christina Bishop.

The funds will support Elder Care’s DayBreak program, which currently serves an average of 25 participants daily. DayBreak offers adult day health services, including social interaction and therapeutic activities, in a supervised care environment during the week.

“It is our pleasure to present this donation on behalf of the Arvest Foundation,” Tesavis said. “Elder Care leads the way in senior care in our community, helping individuals remain independent and supporting families caring for loved ones.”

“The Arvest Foundation’s thoughtful commitment to community well-being helps to ensure that vital programs, like DayBreak Adult Day Health Center, remain available as a crucial resource for our neighbors,” Bishop said.