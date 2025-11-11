Posted: Nov 11, 2025 7:22 AMUpdated: Nov 11, 2025 7:23 AM

Chase Almy

A fresh-baked success is rising at Elder Care as the popular “Bake & Take: A Beginner’s Guide to Sourdough” event officially sold out ahead of its Tuesday evening session.

Hosted by Bryan Freeman of The Eatery by 3 Kids & A Cake, the hands-on class invites participants to roll up their sleeves and learn the timeless art of sourdough baking. From shaping and scoring to perfecting the bake, Freeman will guide attendees through each step — ensuring everyone leaves not only with newfound skills, but also a warm loaf and dough to bake later at home.

The sold-out session runs from 5 to 7 p.m. on November 11 at Elder Care, 1223 Swan Drive in Bartlesville. Each $30 registration included all supplies needed for the interactive experience.

Elder Care’s “Bake & Take” series has become a community favorite, combining fun, food, and learning — and organizers say demand continues to grow with each event.

For future class opportunities and upcoming events, call 918-336-8500 for more information.