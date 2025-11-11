Posted: Nov 11, 2025 9:19 AMUpdated: Nov 11, 2025 9:19 AM

Nathan Thompson

The holiday season is about to light up downtown Bartlesville as the Kiwanis Club of Bartlesville is gearing up the annual Christmas Parade — set for Saturday, Dec. 6, stepping off at 6:30 p.m. from the Phillips 66 parking lot.

The nighttime parade of lights is expected to feature more than 100 entries traveling down Frank Phillips Boulevard and other streets downtown.

This year’s theme is “Home for the Holidays,” and organizers say creativity is encouraged. Appearing on Community Connection, Waymond White and Pat Gamble with the Kiwanis Club says safety is always a top priority.

“We ask each float that’s handing out candy to have walkers on both sides, so kids aren’t running into the street after treats,” Gamble said.

Registration is now open at BartlesvilleKiwanis.org and click on "Forms," with entry discounts through Nov. 15.

The parade’s presenting sponsor is Skyway Honda, and longtime community leader Charlene Dew will serve as Grand Marshal.

The parade will also be broadcast live on KWONTV.com beginning just before 6:30 p.m.