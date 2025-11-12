Posted: Nov 12, 2025 3:01 PMUpdated: Nov 12, 2025 3:01 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska City Council will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the community center on Thursday evening in lieu of the Veteran's Day holiday earlier this week.

At that meeting, the council will get an update from the city manager on Pawhuska's current financial positioning and the status of the 2024 fiscal year audit.

There will be discussion regarding structural concerns at of the old firehouse, which is located behind city hall. Lori Waldrich with IdeaStudio.com will also discuss an economic development project at the airport.

Thursday's meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. for those interested in attending.