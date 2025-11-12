Posted: Nov 12, 2025 3:31 PMUpdated: Nov 12, 2025 3:31 PM

Brian McSweeney

Arvest recently announced a $37,280 donation to Bartlesville Regional United Way.

Arvest Bank holds fundraisers in its Bartlesville region branches every year, with proceeds going directly to the Bartlesville Regional United Way. The fundraisers include special lunches, auctions, a variety of sales and other things. Arvest Bank also contributes to support the annual campaign.

The Bartlesville Regional United Way strengthens partner agencies in improving health, education and financial stability for individuals in the community.

Arvest Bartlesville Region Bank President David Nickel, “It is a pleasure to present this check on behalf of our local team, including our branches in Bartlesville, Dewey and Nowata…Our associates have gone above and beyond in their creative fundraising, as well as donating their personal time and funds to be part of this contribution. Arvest is committed to supporting our communities, and this donation is a true testament to that commitment.”

Nickel, Sales Manager Whitney Doolin, Marketing Manager Stevie Williams, Marketing Specialist Alex Lingnau and branch associates presented the check to Bartlesville Regional United Way President Lisa Cary, Vice President Joni Hall, Marketing Manager Katie Zaun and Executive Assistant Shelli Dugan.

Cary said, “We are absolutely thrilled and incredibly grateful for Arvest Bank's extraordinary commitment to our community. Their dedication to making a difference is clear in this amazing contribution of over $37,000 for the Bartlesville Regional United Way's 2025 campaign. This generous donation will deliver vital resources to programs serving families and individuals across Bartlesville, Dewey, and Nowata. The entire Arvest team truly embodies the spirit of our campaign: United is the WAY! Thank you, Arvest Bank, for being a champion for those who need it most."

This is Arvest’s largest donation to the Bartlesville Regional United Way.