"Today, I voted to end the Schumer Shutdown and reopen the government. The continuing resolution (CR) that 216 of my Republican and 6 of my Democrat colleagues and I voted for will largely maintain current funding levels through January 30th, 2026. We also passed three appropriations bills tied to the CR—MilConVA, Agriculture, and Legislative Branch. While CRs are never optimal, this was a necessary step for reopening the government, keeping spending as low as possible, and resuming the process of passing the annual appropriations bills," said Congressman Brecheen