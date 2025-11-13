Posted: Nov 13, 2025 9:29 AMUpdated: Nov 13, 2025 9:34 AM

Tom Davis

It's almost here! Bartlesville Daybreak Rotary presents Fantasy Land on Foot on Wednesday, Nov. 19, at 6pm at Johnstone Park in Bartlesville.

This special night on foot is $10 per adult with donations going toward local scholarships and is highlighted with special stops for hot dogs, chips, beverages and hot cocoa. You can get some fresh air and execise while you are taking in the spectacle of the lighted holiday displays at your own pace with no vehicles.

This year's Fantasy on Foot is in partnership with Bartlesville Regional United Way with half of the proceeds going their food drive. You may also bring non-perishable foods to donate that night as well.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Karl Oakly and Pam Crawford with Daybreak Rotary reminded all that Fantasy Land of Lights will kick off the following night at Johnstone Park running Nov 20 - Dec 30, 6-10 pm. It's free, donations appreciated as you drive through the picturesque park with your radio tuned to our holiday station.

ABOUT FANTASY LAND:

Fantasy Land is a Non-Profit organization presented by Rotary Bartlesville Daybreak Club. In addition to traditional holiday pieces, Fantasy Land includes a nod to local history and traditions with Bartles Mill, one of Bartlesville's original landmarks. The scene, complete with moving water wheel and running stream, is approximately 24 feet high and 45 feet wide and one of the biggest displays in the park. The park further honors local culture with displays of an Indian chief and Santa in a biplane. Feel free to go around the park as many times as you would like!

FANTASY LAND FUNDS SCHOLARSHIPS:

There is no admission to visit Fantasy Land of Lights, but for those who do leave a donation, the money goes to a worthy cause. A portion of the money donated at the Gingerbread House each year is put into the Rotary fund for college scholarships given to students at area schools.