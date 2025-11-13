Posted: Nov 13, 2025 9:36 AMUpdated: Nov 13, 2025 9:36 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Green Country Republican Women’s Club is hosting a meeting with State Sen. Julie Daniels on Thursday, Nov. 20 at Hillcrest Country Club in Bartlesville.

Sen. Daniels will be presenting an end-of-year legislative recap and a preview of the upcoming 2026 legislative session. Registration opens at 11 a.m. and costs $25, which includes lunch.

To attend the meeting, an RSVP is required to Macy Strom via phone or text to 918-440-0785 by Tuesday, Nov. 18.